Japan will face Canada in a warm-up friendly for the 2022 Qatar World Cup. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in Canada.

Japan and Canada will face each other at the Al-Maktoum Stadium in what will be a warm-up friendly for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Here you can find all you need to know about this international friendly game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it in Canada. This game will be broadcast for the entire Canadian territory on FuboTV Canada.

There are only a few days left until the start of the World Cup, and the teams are looking to arrive in the best way at the start of the competition, despite the enormous disadvantage that the main European leagues ended last weekend. That means that the main stars of the teams have only now been able to join the rest of the squad.

For this reason, there are several friendly ones, one of which will be this one. On one side will be Japan, who have a really difficult group with Spain, Costa Rica and Germany. On the other will be Canada, who are in group F along with Belgium, Croatia and Morocco. Neither of them is a favorite to enter the round of 16, but they seek to arrive in the best way and surprise.

Japan vs Canada: Date

This international friendly match between Japan and Canada will take place at the Al-Maktoum Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates this Thursday, November 17 at 8:40 AM (EST).

Japan vs Canada: Time by State in Canada

NST: 10:10 AM

AST: 9:40 AM

EST: 8:40 AM

CST: 7:40 AM

MST: 6:40 AM

PST: 5:40 AM

TV channel in Canada to watch Japan vs Canada

Japan and Canada will play this international friendly match on Thursday, November 11 at 8:40 AM (EST), and it will be broadcast in Canada on fuboTV Canada. Check a convenient package of FuboTV for you right here. Other options: OneSoccer.

