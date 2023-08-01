LAFC and Juarez will face each other in what will be the 2023 League Cup round of 32. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

It is now Los Angeles FC‘s turn to play. The reigning MLS champions will finally make their appearance in the tournament, as they didn’t participate in the group stage due to their direct qualification for the round of 32 by being champions of the American League.

In this instance, they will be facing FC Juarez, a team that secured their spot after defeating Austin FC 3-1 in their second group stage game. The Mexican team is well aware that they are considered underdogs against the last MLS champions, but they are determined to give their all and strive to surprise them.

When will LAFC vs Juarez be played?

The game for the 2023 Leagues Cup round of 32 between LAFC and Juarez will be played this Wednesday, August 2 at 10:30 PM (ET).

LAFC vs Juarez: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

How to watch LAFC vs Juarez in the US

This game for the 2023 Leagues Cup round of 32 between LAFC and Juarez will be broadcast in the United States on Apple TV.