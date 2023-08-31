Watch Los Angeles FC vs Inter Miami for 2023 MLS Season in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Inter Miami will hit the road to take on defending champions Los Angeles FC in Week 30 of the 2023 MLS regular season. Lionel Messi and company have work to do, but they still aim to make the playoffs.

[Watch Los Angeles FC vs Inter Miami online on Apple TV]

The Argentine star’s presence is questionable due to the upcoming September international break, for which Messi was called up by Argentina. La Albiceleste will face Ecuador on Thursday, Sept. 7 and Bolivia on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

While the Herons come from a goalless draw against Nashville SC, LAFC aim to bounce back from a tight defeat to Charlotte FC on the road. Will the visitors pull off a shock against the reigning champs?

When will Los Angeles FC vs Inter Miami be played?

Los Angeles FC and Inter Miami will face each other in Week 30 of the 2023 MLS regular season on Sunday, September 3 at the Banc of California Stadium.

Los Angeles FC vs Inter Miami: Time by State in the US

ET: 10 PM

CT: 9 PM

MT: 8 PM

PT: 7 PM

How to watch Los Angeles FC vs Inter Miami in the US

The game between Los Angeles FC and Inter Miami in Week 30 of the 2023 MLS regular season will be broadcast in the US on Apple TV.