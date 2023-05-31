Manchester Unitedand Manchester City will meet at Wembley Stadium in London in the Final of the 2022-23 FA Cup. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream this decisive English FA Cup soccer match in the US and Canada.

This will only be their seventh FA Cup meeting. Expectedly, Manchester United have celebrated on five occasions so far. Manchester City have emerged victorious in head-to-head clashes once to this day, and no games have ended in a draw.

Their most recent FA Cup game was played on January 8, 2012, when the Red Devils beat the Citizens 3-2 to go into the Fourth Round. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, to determine who will become this season’s FA Cup champion.

When will Manchester City vs Manchester United be played?

The 2022-23 FA Cup Final game between Manchester United and Manchester City will be played on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Wembley Stadium in London.

Manchester City vs Manchester United: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 AM

CT: 9:00 AM

MT: 8:00 AM

PT: 7:00 AM

How to watch Manchester City vs Manchester United

The match to be played between Manchester United and Manchester City in the FA Cup 2022/23 Final, will be broadcast on ESPN+ in the United States, and on Sportsnet Pacific, Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet World Now, Sportsnet Now Plus, Sportsnet East, Sportsnet World, Sportsnet Ontario, Sportsnet West in Canada.