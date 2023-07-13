Watch Mazatlan vs Monterrey online in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

A new week is about to start in the Liga MX. Mazatlan will face Monterrey in Matchday 3 of the Apertura 2023 tournament, and here’s the information about how to watch it online in the US; its TV channel and live streaming.

Mazatlan didn’t have a great start of the season. They tied their first two games of the campaign, and they are currently in the 12th position. They need a win at home to get into playoff bound.

As for Monterrey, they have had a decent beginning with one victory and one tie. However, they really need to defeat Mazatlan on the road to prove they are true candidates to win the tournament.

When will Mazatlan vs Monterrey be played?

Mazatlan and Monterrey will clash in Matchday 3 in Liga MX Apertura 2023 on Friday, July 14, 2023 at Estadio Mazatlan in Sinaloa.

Mazatlan vs Monterrey: Time by State in the US

ET: 9 PM

CT: 7 PM

MT: 7 PM

PT: 6 PM

How to watch Mazatlan vs Monterrey

Monterrey visit Mazatlan in Sinaloa on Matchday 3 in Liga MX Clausura 2023. The game will only be available in the United States on ViX.