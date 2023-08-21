Mazatlan and Puebla will face off in what will be the Matchday 5 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

The Mazatlan team’s season has initiated on an unfavorable note. Their involvement in the Leagues Cup has been lackluster, and currently, they are struggling to establish their footing in the Liga MX, having amassed a mere 2 points from 4 games played. Their opponents in the upcoming fixture will be Puebla, another team grappling with a challenging phase.

In fact, Puebla’s situation is even direr than their counterparts for this match. Their participation in the Leagues Cup has been underwhelming, and they have managed to secure only 1 point across four Matchdays. Undoubtedly, this is an opportunity that both teams should seize upon to break free from their current slump.

When will Mazatlan vs Puebla be played?

The game for the Matchday 5 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023 between Mazatlan and Puebla will be played this Tuesday, August 22 at 9:00 PM (ET).

Mazatlan vs Puebla: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch Mazatlan vs Puebla

This Liga MX Apertura 2023 game between Mazatlan and Puebla will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA.