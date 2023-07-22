New York City FC will play against Atlas in what will be the Matchday 1 of the 2023 League Cup group stage. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

The competition that brings together the teams of the two most important leagues of Concacaf, the MLS and the Liga MX; the League Cup has already started, and the teams are slowly showing what they’re capable of in this tournament. In this case, two teams are facing each other that have not been performing at their best.

On the Atlas side, they have obtained 4 points out of a possible 9 at the start of the Apertura 2023 tournament, which is a somewhat discreet start. New York City FC is even worse off, as they currently sit in 13th place in the Eastern Conference of the MLS, making them one of the worst teams in the league. Undoubtedly, this competition can provide both teams with the opportunity to contend for a title, which may seem out of reach in their respective local leagues.

When will New York City FC vs Atlas be played?

The game for the Matchday 1 of the 2023 Leagues Cup group stage New York City FC and Atlas will be played this Sunday, July 23 at 7:00 PM (ET).

New York City FC vs Atlas: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch New York City FC vs Atlas in the US

This Matchday 1 game of the 2023 League Cup group stage between New York City FC and Atlas will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial) and Apple TV. Other options: TUDN.com, Univision NOW, Foxsports.com, TUDN App, ViX, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 1, TUDN USA, UniMás.