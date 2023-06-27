Olimpia and Melgar meet in the 2023 Copa Libertadores. This game will take place at Estadio Manuel Ferreira in Asunción. The home team already have their ticket in their pocket to play in the knockout stage. Here is all the detailed information about this Copa Libertadores game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

Olimpia have 11 points in the first spot of the standings within Group H, they won a recent game against Atletico Nacional 3-0 in what was a display of their attacking power and so far they are undefeated with three wins and two draws.

Melgar only wants to keep their spot to play in the Copa Sudamericana, they have 4 points but Patronato in the last spot of the standings have 3 points and with a victory they could leave Melgar out of the Copa Sudamericana.

When will Olimpia vs Melgar be played?

Olimpia and Melgar play for the 2023 Copa Libertadores on Tuesday, June 27 at Estadio Manuel Ferreira in Asunción. The home team could use an alternate squad for what will be the last group stage game for them.

Olimpia vs Melgar: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Olimpia vs Melgar in the US

This game for the 2023 Copa Libertadores, Olimpia and Melgar at the Estadio Manuel Ferreira in Asunción on Tuesday, June 27, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is beIN SPORTS CONNECT.