Palmeiras and Atletico Mineiro will face each other in what will be the second leg of the 2023 Copa Libertadores round of 16. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

The anticipated Brazilian clash unfolded just as expected – a closely contested first leg marked by heightened intensity. Nevertheless, a definitive winner emerged, not merely in terms of the scoreline. Palmeiras emerged triumphant in the initial encounter, clinching a 1-0 lead courtesy of Veiga’s goal.

Undoubtedly, the challenge of overturning this deficit will be formidable for Atletico Mineiro, given “Verdaos” dominance at their home ground. However, dismissing the “Galos” as competitors would be unwise, for they possess resilience and boast the formidable presence of Hulk, one of the Brasileirao‘s most lethal strikers.

When will Palmeiras vs Atletico Mineiro be played?

The game for the second leg of the 2023 Copa Libertadores round of 16 between Palmeiras and Atletico Mineiro will be played this Wednesday, August 9 at 8:30 PM (ET).

Palmeiras vs Atletico Mineiro: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Palmeiras vs Atletico Mineiro in the US

This second leg game of the 2023 Copa Libertadores round of 16 between Palmeiras and Atletico Mineiro will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS CONNECT.