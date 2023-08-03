Pumas UNAM and Queretaro, two Liga MX clubs, will face each other in the Round of 32 of the 2023 Leagues Cup. Find out here all the information about this match, such as when, where, time of the game, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Pumas UNAM vs Queretaro in the US on Apple TV]

Liga MX clubs have really struggled in this 2023 Leagues Cup. Pumas UNAM was able to win Group M with 4 points thanks to one victory and one tie, but their performance has not been the best.

On the other hand is Queretaro. The Gallos Blancos only won one match in Group L and lost the other one, and now they will try to eliminate the Auriazules in a very tough match between the Mexican squads.

When will Pumas UNAM vs Queretaro be played?

The match between Pumas UNAM and Queretaro for the 2023 Leagues Cup round of 32 will be played this Thursday, August 3 at 8:00 PM (ET).

Pumas UNAM vs Queretaro: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Pumas UNAM vs Queretaro in the US

This game for the 2023 Leagues Cup Round of 32 between Pumas UNAM and Queretaro will be broadcast in the United States on Apple TV.