Watch Racing Club vs Boca Juniors for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Racing Club will host Boca Juniors in what will be the second leg of the 2023 Copa Libertadores quarterfinal. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Racing Club vs Boca Juniors FOR FREE in the US on Fubo]

This is the second game in a series that had promised to be highly intense. The initial game, despite the 0-0 scoreline, was notably fierce. While scoring opportunities were limited, tension was palpable among the participants.

The draw leaves the situation wide open for the second leg. Racing Club hold a slight advantage as the home team, but this advantage isn’t sufficient to warrant overconfidence. Boca are a team that has demonstrated remarkable resilience and considerable offensive prowess, making them a significant threat in this context.

When will Racing Club vs Boca Juniors be played?

The game for the second leg of the 2023 Copa Libertadores quarterfinal between Racing Club and Boca Juniors will be played this Wednesday, August 30 at 8:30 PM (ET).

Racing Club vs Boca Juniors: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Racing Club vs Boca Juniors in the US

This second leg game of the 2023 Copa Libertadores quarterfinal between Racing Club and Boca Juniors will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT.