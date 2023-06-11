St. Louis City SC will face LA Galaxy in what will be the Matchday 18 of the 2023 MLS. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch St. Louis City SC vs LA Galaxy online in the US on Fubo]

It will be a duel between the extremes of the standings. On one side will be Western Conference leaders St. Louis City SC, who currently have 28 points, and are closely followed by the Seattle Sounders with 27 and Los Angeles FC with 26. In other words, a loss could cost them the first place.

That is why they will look for victory and they have a good chance of achieving it since their rivals are the ones who, so far, are the worst of the season in MLS. Los Angeles Galaxy have barely been able to get 12 points in 15 games played (they have 2 to recover) and they need points to get out of such uncomfortable position.

When will St. Louis City SC vs LA Galaxy be played?

The game for the Matchday 18 of the 2023 MLS between St. Louis City SC and LA Galaxy at the CITYPARK, Saint Louis, Missouri will be played today, June 11 at 1:00 PM (ET).

St. Louis City SC vs LA Galaxy: Time by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

How to watch St. Louis City SC vs LA Galaxy

This 2023 MLS game between St. Louis City SC and LA Galaxy will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial) and Apple TV. Other options: FOX Deportes, FOX Network, Sports App, Foxsports.com, SiriusXM FC.