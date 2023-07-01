Tigres UANL and Puebla meet in the 2023 Liga MX Apertura Tournament. This game will take place at Estadio Universitario de Nuevo León in San Nicolas de los Garza. The home team is one of the big favorites to go far in the season. Here is all the detailed information about this Liga MX game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch Tigres UANL vs Puebla online free in the US on Fubo]

Tigres UANL are defending champions of the 2023 Clausura, they won the tournament against Chivas by 3-2, but during the Apertura stage they did not have the same luck as they were eliminated during the quarter-finals.

Puebla were eliminated during the 2023 Clausura reclassification by Tigres UANL 0-1, but the worst beating for them was during the 2022 Apertura when they were eliminated from the quarter-finals by Club America in what was a rude aggregate score of 2-11.

When will Tigres UANL vs Puebla be played?

Tigres UANL and Puebla play for the 2023 Liga MX Apertura Tournament on Saturday, July 1 at Estadio Universitario de Nuevo León in San Nicolas de los Garza. The home team wants to win the first game of the season but the home team is used to reaching the postseason.

Tigres UANL vs Puebla: Time by state in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch Tigres UANL vs Puebla in the US

This game for the 2023 Liga MX Apertura Tournament, Tigres UANL and Puebla at the Estadio Universitario de Nuevo León in San Nicolas de los Garza on Saturday, July 1, will be broadcast in the US by Vix+.