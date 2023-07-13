Cruz Azul visit Tijuana at Estadio Caliente as part of Matchday 3 in Liga MX Apertura 2023. Read here to find out when and how to watch this long-awaited game in the US.

[Watch Tijuana vs Cruz Azul online free on Fubo]

Tijuana haven’t won in Apertura 2023 after losing their opener 3-2 against Pumas UNAM at home and then rescuing a 1-1 draw with Necaxa. Miguel Herrera hasn’t been able to turn around the club’s difficult situation.

Meanwhile, Cruz Azul are one of the biggest disappointments during the start of the tournament with two losses in their first two matches (Atlas and Toluca). This is the last chance to get any points in Liga MX before the mandatory break. Then, Lionel Messi and Inter Miami will be the next rival at the Leagues Cup.

When will Tijuana vs Cruz Azul be played?

Tijuana will face Cruz Azul on Friday, July 14 in Matchday 3 of Liga MX Apertura 2023. The game is scheduled to start at 11:10 PM (ET) in Estadio Caliente.

Tijuana vs Cruz Azul: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:10 PM

CT: 10:10 PM

MT: 9:10 PM

PT: 8:10 PM

How to watch Tijuana vs Cruz Azul in the US

Tijuana and Cruz Azul will clash in Apertura 2023 and the match will be available on Fubo (7-day free trial). Other options to enjoy the game in the United States are TUDN USA, TUDN.com, TUDN App and ViX .