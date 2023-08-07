Toluca and Minnesota United face against each other this Tuesday, August 8 for the 2023 Leagues Cup round of 16. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Toluca vs Minnesota United online in the US on Apple TV]

The performance of Mexican teams in the Leagues Cup 2023 has not met the initial expectations. Many fans anticipated that a greater number of Liga MX teams would progress to the round of 16. However, Toluca managed to achieve this feat, despite not being regarded as one of the favorites. Nonetheless, the Mexican teams have displayed remarkable resilience both during the group stage and in the round of 32, showcasing a strong presence.

They are enthusiastic about maintaining this momentum and validating their capabilities. Their upcoming opponents will be Minnesota United, a team that encountered significant challenges en route to the round of 16. After persevering through demanding matches, they are determined not to be excluded from the further stages of the tournament.

When will Toluca vs Minnesota United be played?

The game for the 2023 Leagues Cup round of 16 between Toluca and Minnesota United will be played this Tuesday, August 8 at 8:00 PM (ET).

Toluca vs Minnesota United: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Toluca vs Minnesota United in the US

This game for the 2023 Leagues Cup round of 16 between Toluca and Minnesota United will be broadcast in the United States on Apple TV.