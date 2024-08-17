Wayne Rooney reveals which is the greatest soccer team of all time

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has shared his take on the greatest soccer team in history, and his choice may come as a surprise to some.

World soccer witnessed many teams that had a golden era, marked by the way they played or by the results they achieved along the way. However, for a legend like Wayne Rooney there is no argument about who were the best on the pitch.

In a 2018 interview with The Sun, Rooney, one of England’s most iconic forwards and a beloved figure at Old Trafford, didn’t hesitate to crown Pep Guardiola’s FC Barcelona as the best team to ever play the game.

“In my view, Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona is the greatest team of all time,” Rooney declared, a statement that carries weight, considering the Barcelona side in question was a fierce rival to his own Manchester United during their peak years.

Rooney’s admiration for Guardiola’s Barcelona extends to the man who was the team’s linchpin—Lionel Messi. “Lionel Messi is the greatest player ever. What he does is incredible; he can do everything. You see him scoring goals and playing as a pure midfielder,” Rooney added, putting Messi above his former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo in the long-standing debate over who is the best.

Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona (R) in action against Rio Ferdinand (L) and Wayne Rooney (back) of Manchester United during the UEFA Champions League final. Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Rooney’s praise is especially noteworthy given that Guardiola’s Barcelona twice defeated his Manchester United in the UEFA Champions League finals—first in Rome in 2009, where Messi’s iconic header sealed the win, and then again in 2011 at Wembley, where Barcelona delivered a masterclass in football.

Rooney and Guardiola: A unique relationship

Rooney’s career in England coincided with Guardiola’s arrival in the Premier League as manager of Manchester United’s city rivals, Manchester City. Despite their rivalry, Rooney has expressed deep respect for Guardiola’s influence on the game.

However, after England’s disappointing exit from Euro 2024, Rooney offered a critical take on Guardiola’s impact on English football. “The game has become much more positional. Everyone is trying to score the perfect goal. I think that’s Pep’s fault. He brought that mentality to England,” Rooney remarked, suggesting that Guardiola’s style has reshaped how teams play, often at the expense of individual flair.