The new DC United coach has reportedly beefed-up security of his Cheshire home to protect his family while he is coaching in MLS.

Wayne Rooney has yet to coach a match for DC United after he was appointed as new boss on July 12th. DC United continue their poor season in last place of the MLS East and most recently suffered defeat at the hands of the Vancouver Whitecaps 2-1 at home.

For Rooney it is an opportunity to learn and perfect his craft in a league that is extremely forgiving of bad seasons. DC United was once the flagship franchise of MLS in the league’s early years but since 2007 have fallen off the elite teams of Major League Soccer.

Rooney is in the United States by himself as his family continues to live in England, where the former Everton and Manchester United player has spent big on keeping them secure.

Wayne Rooney with added security in his $20M mansion

The Rooney family live in the posh Cheshire area and were once the victims of a high end burglary during the former player’s testimonial match. According to a source, The Sun has reported that, "Wayne is acutely aware of the number of robberies that have been carried out near where he lives and of course it is a constant worry.

"As a result of this risk Wayne and Coleen have had security in place for a long time.

"But before he went to America Wayne took time to make sure the very best measures are in place to ensure Coleen and the boys are safe with him not being around.

"A security team is paid to watch the property 24/7 and can be at Coleen's side in a matter of minutes if anything happens inside the home.

"Their mansion is also fitted with a panic room the family can hide in if they are ever targeted.”

Rooney played for DC United as a player from 2018-2020, but later had to terminate the contract due to his family having homesickness. Rooney’s time in MLS was seen as a success as he helped DC United make noise again in MLS and scored 23 goals in 48 games.

Rooney’s biggest contribution to MLS may have been off the field as he used his name value to speak on the uneven wages of roster players as opposed to big stars and stressed that MLS review their salary structure to balance wages on squads.