Peru vs Honduras LIVE: Second half underway in the 2026 International Friendly! (1-1)

Peru and Honduras started the second half in an intriguing international friendly today at Estadio Municipal de Butarque. Both sides have deployed their strongest available rosters for the clash, playing before a raucous crowd of supporters in the Madrid metropolitan area.
While neither nation is currently preparing for this summer’s World Cup in North America, both managers are already looking toward the horizon. With their sight already in the 2030 World Cup Qualifiers, this window serves as a critical proving ground for the next generation of talent to earn their spot in the long-term tactical plans.
Don’t miss a second of the action. Follow every goal, booking, and key highlight with our live match coverage right here on Bolavip US.
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45' - Second half starts (1-1)
Second half is underway with multiple substitutions.
Key first half stats
Peru and Honduras tie 1-1 in this international friendly and these were the stats in the first half:
Ball Possession: 65% Peru vs 35% Honduras
Total shots: 6 Peru vs 3 Honduras
Shots on target: 1-1
Corner kicks: 4 Peru vs 2 Honduras
45 + 1' - First half ends (1-1)
The referee finishes the first half with the score tied.
45' - Additional time (1-1)
One minute of additional time.
44' - HONDURAS SCORE! (1-1)
Palma had a great ball in Peru's area behind the defenders and he made a great play to score Honduras' first goal of the game.
Madrid’s Estadio Municipal de Butarque (currently branded as Ontime Butarque) takes center stage today, as it plays host to an international friendly between Peru and Honduras.
One of Madrid’s most underrated football cathedrals has a capacity of approximately 12,450 to 13,000 (following the 2025–26 expansion projects). And it serves as the host for Leganes FC in Spain's second division.
This is the fourth time that Peru and Honduras will face for an international friendly. The Peruvians have won two out of three:
February 18, 2000: Peru 5-3 Honduras (International Friendly)
November 18, 2009: Peru 2–1 Honduras (International Friendly)
November 14, 2012: Honduras 0–0 Peru (International Friendly)
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Today's referees
Guillermo Cuadra Fernandez has been appointed to officiate the clash between Peru and Honduras. He will be joined on the field by Carlos Alvarez and Ivan Masso, who are set to serve as the assistant referees.
Full officiating team:
Guillermo Cuadra Fernandez (Referee) Carlos Alvarez (Assistant referee 1) Ivan Masso Granado (Assistant referee 2) Miguel Ortiz Arias (Fourth official)
Kickoff time and where to watch
Peru vs Honduras will get underway at Butarque Stadium at 2:00 PM (ET).
Santiago Tovar is a bilingual sports journalist who joined Bolavip US in 2024. With over seven years of experience, he has covered a diverse range of sports, including soccer, NFL, NBA, tennis, and Formula 1. Santiago has provided real-time coverage of major events such as the 2021 Women's Copa America, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, and the Davis Cup qualifiers. Before joining Bolavip US, he worked at Kienyke.com and Redmas.com.co, where he developed strategies to highlight key sports moments across websites and social media platforms.