Peru vs Honduras LIVE: Second half underway in the 2026 International Friendly! (1-1)

Peru and Honduras started the second half in an intriguing international friendly today at Estadio Municipal de Butarque. Both sides have deployed their strongest available rosters for the clash, playing before a raucous crowd of supporters in the Madrid metropolitan area.

[Watch Peru vs Honduras online in the US on Fubo]

While neither nation is currently preparing for this summer’s World Cup in North America, both managers are already looking toward the horizon. With their sight already in the 2030 World Cup Qualifiers, this window serves as a critical proving ground for the next generation of talent to earn their spot in the long-term tactical plans.

Don’t miss a second of the action. Follow every goal, booking, and key highlight with our live match coverage right here on Bolavip US.