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Peru vs Honduras LIVE: Second half underway in the 2026 International Friendly! (1-1)

Peru and Honduras started the second half in the International Friendly: Follow the action, goals, and key highlights in our live match blog.

Luis Palma of Honduras celebrating.
© Jorge Salvador Cabrera/Getty ImagesLuis Palma of Honduras celebrating.

Peru and Honduras started the second half in an intriguing international friendly today at Estadio Municipal de Butarque. Both sides have deployed their strongest available rosters for the clash, playing before a raucous crowd of supporters in the Madrid metropolitan area.

[Watch Peru vs Honduras online in the US on Fubo]

While neither nation is currently preparing for this summer’s World Cup in North America, both managers are already looking toward the horizon. With their sight already in the 2030 World Cup Qualifiers, this window serves as a critical proving ground for the next generation of talent to earn their spot in the long-term tactical plans.

Don’t miss a second of the action. Follow every goal, booking, and key highlight with our live match coverage right here on Bolavip US.

45' - Second half starts (1-1)

Second half is underway with multiple substitutions.

Key first half stats

Peru and Honduras tie 1-1 in this international friendly and these were the stats in the first half:

  • Ball Possession: 65% Peru vs 35% Honduras
  • Total shots: 6 Peru vs 3 Honduras
  • Shots on target: 1-1
  • Corner kicks: 4 Peru vs 2 Honduras

45 + 1' - First half ends (1-1)

The referee finishes the first half with the score tied.

45' - Additional time (1-1)

One minute of additional time.

44' - HONDURAS SCORE! (1-1)

Palma had a great ball in Peru's area behind the defenders and he made a great play to score Honduras' first goal of the game.

42' - Peru don't have any trouble against Honduras (1-0)

Despite the different attempts to attack Peru's defense, Honduras are not generating dangerous attacks and the South Americans seemed to win this first half.

40' - Martinez starts to lead Honduras (1-0)

The defender starts to motivate their teammates and create dangerous attacks.

38' - Honduras press Peru in their area (1-0)

After a couple attacks, Peru have let Honduras to play in their defense.

35' - Peru leave Honduras to play offensively (1-0)

After they have attacked during the first half, Peru let Honduras play in offensively and the defense has done a great work.

32' - Honduras find a great place to attack (1-0)

Rivas found in free kicks the opportunity to find his teammates in Peru's area, but they haven't taken advantage of it so far.

30' - Honduras don't have ideas (1-0)

The Central American team doesn't have the best ideas when having the ball and that's why Peru look more comfortable on the pitch.

27' - Honduras can't play the ball in Peru's area (1-0)

Peru have multiple connections between Sonne, Velez and Yotun, preventing that Honduras play on their area.

25' - Honduras appeal to fouling (1-0)

Without the control of the ball and Peru pressing in the defense, Hondurans started to commit fouls.

22' - Honduras are in serious trouble (1-0)

Peru haven't ended their pressing over Honduras on their defense and are closer to score the second goal of the game with Sonne in the right side and Grimaldo in the left one.

20' - Peru have their first corner kick (1-0)

After Honduras have already shot a corner kick, Peru kicked their first one, but everything ended in a goal kick.

18' - Grimaldo is the most dangerous player (1-0)

Peru's number 10 Joao Grimaldo has been one of the menaces for the Hondurans in the defense, but they have played greatly in that side of the field.

15' - Peru have the ball possession so far (1-0)

With 60% over 40%, Peru have the control of the game during this first 15 minutes in the first half.

13' - Peru keep controlling the game (1-0)

Since Peru score, they have controlled the game so far and Honduras don't have other strategy so far to score their first goal of the game.

11' - First yellow card (1-0)

Jairo Concha sees the first yellow card of the game.

9' - Honduras try, but Peru get more confident (1-0)

With a corner kick, Honduras try to play in Peru's area, but they are playing outstandingly in that place of the field.

6' - PERU SCORES! (1-0)

After a great play from Grimaldo, Yotun received the ball and Velez shot to the goal and score the first goal of the game.

4' - Peru take the ball with fouls (0-0)

With Concha, Peru are receiving fouls to send the ball in Honduras' area. The match starts to equilibrate.

2' - Honduras start to press Peru in the defense (0-0)

With a great ball sent from Honduras nearing the left post from Peru's goalkeeper Pedro Gallese, the Hondurans are trying hard to score the first goal.

0' - GAME ON! (0-0)

The match between Peru and Honduras is underway at Butarque Stadium!

Players on the pitch!

Players from both teams are on the field for their national anthems. Everything is ready for the start of the match!

Both teams are warming up on the field

Peruvians and Hondurans are warming up at Butarque Stadium's field for this international friendly.

Today's venue

Madrid’s Estadio Municipal de Butarque (currently branded as Ontime Butarque) takes center stage today, as it plays host to an international friendly between Peru and Honduras.

One of Madrid’s most underrated football cathedrals has a capacity of approximately 12,450 to 13,000 (following the 2025–26 expansion projects). And it serves as the host for Leganes FC in Spain's second division.

Honduras lineup confirmed

Honduras' starting XI: Edrick Menjivar, Cristopher Melendez, Giancarlo Sacaza, Julian Martinez, Joseph Rosales, Kervin Arriaga, Deiby Flores, Alejandro Reyes, Luis Palma, Dereck Moncada y Jorge Benguche.

Peru lineup confirmed

Peru's starting XI: Pedro Gallese; Oliver Sonne, Miguel Araujo, Alfonso Barco, Marcos Lopez; Jesus Castillo, Jairo Concha, Yoshimar Yotun; Jairo Velez, Joao Grimaldo y Alex Valera.

H2H Peru and Honduras

This is the fourth time that Peru and Honduras will face for an international friendly. The Peruvians have won two out of three:

  • February 18, 2000: Peru 5-3 Honduras (International Friendly)

  • November 18, 2009: Peru 2–1 Honduras (International Friendly)

  • November 14, 2012: Honduras 0–0 Peru (International Friendly)

Today's referees

Guillermo Cuadra Fernandez has been appointed to officiate the clash between Peru and Honduras. He will be joined on the field by Carlos Alvarez and Ivan Masso, who are set to serve as the assistant referees.

Full officiating team:

Guillermo Cuadra Fernandez (Referee)
Carlos Alvarez (Assistant referee 1)
Ivan Masso Granado (Assistant referee 2)
Miguel Ortiz Arias (Fourth official)

Kickoff time and where to watch

Peru vs Honduras will get underway at Butarque Stadium at 2:00 PM (ET).

Fubo will be the primary option to watch Peru vs Honduras in the USA. Other options to enjoy the game are: DirecTV Stream and FOX Deportes.

Welcome to our liveblog!

Welcome to our live blog! This time, Peru face Honduras at Butarque Stadium for an international friendly!

Stay with us for all the action and minute-by-minute updates of this exciting game!

Santiago Tovar
Santiago Tovar
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