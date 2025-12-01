What happens if America de Cali win, tie or lose vs DIM today on Matchday 4 of 2025 Liga BetPlay?

America de Cali are one of four teams in Group A vying for a coveted spot in the final. They face a crucial matchup against DIM, who also need a strong result to keep their hopes alive of reaching the final against the opponent from the other group.

On Sunday, Atletico Nacional conceded a victory to Junior de Barranquilla despite being up 1-0 in the first half. A late game-winning goal from “Titi” Rodriguez helped Junior secure first place in the standings, amassing 8 points with two games remaining.

With this scenario set, “Los Escarlatas” and “El Poderoso” must clinch a victory today. America have accumulated four points, while DIM have only managed one. With the game being played at DIM’s stadium in front of their supportive fans, “Los Diablos Rojos” aim to move closer to the top spot and secure a place in the final.

Expectations are high for this clash, as Nacional are also eager for a favorable outcome to keep their final spot aspirations alive, following a disappointing close to the last semester.

Yerson Candelo of America De Cali runs with the ball.

What happens if America wins today vs. DIM?

If America de Cali triumph over DIM today, they will trail Junior by just one point in the standings, currently held by Junior. This result will eliminate DIM from final contention after they reached the last semester’s final but fell to Independiente Santa Fe. Victory would also boost America’s confidence for upcoming challenges, including their next fixture against “Los Tiburones,” potentially a decisive battle.

What happens if America draws Today vs. DIM?

A draw today would see America de Cali level with Nacional in second place, trailing Junior by three points. In this scenario, America would need a victory over Junior in the next match to maintain final aspirations.

Meanwhile, DIM could still dream of a historic comeback, potentially matching Junior’s 8-point total and qualifying for the final due to their regular season first-place “advantage,” though this would require Junior losing their remaining matches.

What happens if America loses today vs. DIM?

A loss for America de Cali would leave them four points behind Junior, significantly decreasing their chances of advancing, though not eliminating them mathematically. Conversely, DIM would gain a lifeline in the group standings, revitalizing their prospects of reaching the finals for the second time this season.

Group A standings in Liga BetPlay

To better understand the situation in Group A of Liga BetPlay, here’s the current standings scenario for America de Cali and DIM.

Junior de Barranquilla – 8 pts./+2 GD Atletico Nacional – 5 pts./0 GD America de Cali – 4 pts./0 GD DIM – 1 pt./-2 GD