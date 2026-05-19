When can Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Neymar clash at the 2026 World Cup?

Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Neymar could face each other at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in several possible knockout scenarios.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup could deliver one final chapter for three of soccer’s biggest stars. Cristiano Ronaldo, who has already been officially called up by Portugal, will join Neymar, who has also been officially named to Brazil’s squad, while Lionel Messi is set to participate for Argentina once the defending champions announce their final roster.

The tournament in North America is expected to be the final World Cup appearance for all three superstars unless injuries change those plans. Depending on how the group stage unfolds, several possible knockout matchups could place Messi, Ronaldo, and Neymar on opposite sides before the final in July.

Argentina, Portugal, and Brazil all enter the competition with high expectations, but the road to a possible showdown will depend heavily on where each team finishes during the opening phase of the tournament.

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When could Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo face each other?

A Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo matchup remains one of the biggest possibilities of the 2026 World Cup. The most likely scenario could happen in the quarterfinals if both Argentina and Portugal finish first in their groups and advance through the opening knockout rounds. That matchup would reportedly take place in Kansas City.

Neymar Jr., Lionel Messi, and Cristiano Ronaldo at the 2015 Ballon d’Or ceremony. Philipp Schmidli/Getty Images

Messi and Ronaldo, who are set to share a World Cup record, could meet in the Round of 32 on July 3 if Portugal win their group and Argentina advance as one of the best third‑place teams. Another possible scenario could place them against each other in the Round of 16 on July 6 in Dallas if both nations finish second in their groups.

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Neymar could also cross paths with Messi or Ronaldo

Neymar’s return to the Brazil national team under coach Carlo Ancelotti added even more excitement to the tournament. Brazil will begin the competition against Morocco, Haiti, and Scotland, while Argentina faces Algeria, Austria, and Jordan. Portugal’s group includes Colombia, Congo, and Uzbekistan.

A Neymar vs. Messi showdown would only be possible in the final if both teams win their groups and advance through every knockout round. The other potential meeting is a semifinal, depending on how the bracket is arranged.



Meanwhile, Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo could only meet in the final if both Brazil and Portugal win their groups. If one team finishes second, the matchup could happen earlier in the semifinals. And if both advance without topping their groups, there’s even a slight chance they meet in the Round of 16.

The 2026 World Cup will also mark the end of an era for several veteran stars. Players such as Luka Modric, Kevin De Bruyne, Mohamed Salah, Harry Kane, and James Rodriguez are also expected to play in their final World Cup tournaments.

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At the same time, a new generation featuring Erling Haaland, Lamine Yamal, Cole Palmer, and Endrick will begin taking center stage in what could become one of the most emotional World Cups in recent history.