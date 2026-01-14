Trending topics:
What happens if Egypt win, tie or lose vs Senegal in AFCON 2025 semifinals?

Egypt face Senegal in the AFCON 2025 semifinals today, with a coveted spot in the championship final on the line.

By Gianni Taina

© @EgyptNT_ENYasser Ibrahim of Egypt.

The AFCON 2025 has reached its fever pitch. Egypt are set to clash with Senegal in a high-stakes semifinal at the Tangier Grand Stadium, as both nations fight for a place in the grand final on Sunday, Jan. 18. Make sure to follow Senegal vs Egypt live action with Bolavip!

Egypt enter the final four following a thrilling 3-2 quarterfinal victory over Ivory Coast, powered by goals from Omar Marmoush, Ramy Rabia, and Mohamed Salah. The win over the defending champions kept the Pharaohs’ unbeaten streak alive as they chase a record-extending eighth continental crown.

Senegal also arrive in Tangier undefeated. The Lions of Teranga secured their semifinal berth by edging out Mali 1-0 in the quarterfinals, thanks to a decisive strike from Ibrahim Mbaye. Senegal are now just two wins away from capturing the second AFCON title in their nation’s history.

What happens if Egypt win vs Senegal?

Should Egypt defeat Senegal at the Tangier Grand Stadium, they will punch their ticket to the Final on Jan. 18 at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat. There, they would face the winner of today’s second semifinal between hosts Morocco and Nigeria.

Mohamed Salah celebrates a goal. (Getty Images)

What happens if Egypt and Senegal tie?

If the score remains level after 90 minutes, the match will proceed to two 15-minute halves of extra time. Should the deadlock persist through the extra period, a penalty shootout will determine which nation advances to the championship match.

What happens if Egypt lose vs Senegal?

If Senegal pull off the victory, the squad led by Sadio Mané will secure its spot in the Jan. 18 final, ending Mohamed Salah’s quest for his first international trophy for another cycle.

