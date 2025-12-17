Why is Achraf Hakimi not playing today for PSG vs Flamengo in FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2025 final?

The FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2025 final between Paris Saint-Germain, led by coach Luis Enrique, and Flamengo is set to be a high-stakes clash, but one key figure will be missing. Achraf Hakimi, PSG’s dynamic right-back, won’t feature after sustaining an ankle injury during the team’s match against Bayern Munich.

Hakimi suffered the injury following a harsh tackle by Luis Diaz, which resulted in the Colombian’s red card. Since then, the Moroccan international has been focused on recovery, ruling him out for this decisive final.

The Moroccan had enjoyed a strong season in the Champions League and Ligue 1, showcasing his ability to influence games at both ends of the pitch. Missing him for an international final is a notable setback for the team, testing PSG’s tactical flexibility and squad depth.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Confirmed replacement for Hakimi

PSG boast a roster abundant with talented players, offering options to cover Hakimi’s absence. For this vital encounter, coach Luis Enrique will line up with Warren Zaire‑Emery, filling the vacant role to preserve balance while compensating for Hakimi’s absence.

Achraf Hakimi of Paris Saint-Germain celebrates with the UEFA Super Cup trophy. Claudio Villa/Getty Images

Advertisement

Here is PSG’s confirmed XI for today’s game: Safonov; Nuno Mendes, Willian Pacho, Marquinhos, Warren Zaire‑Emery; Fabian, Vitinha, Joao Neves; Lee Kang-In, Desire Doue, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Advertisement

SurveyHow significant is Achraf Hakimi’s absence for PSG in the final? How significant is Achraf Hakimi’s absence for PSG in the final? already voted 0 people