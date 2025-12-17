Trending topics:
FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2025

Why is Achraf Hakimi not playing today for PSG vs Flamengo in FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2025 final?

Paris Saint-Germain face Flamengo in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2025 final without Achraf Hakimi, forcing Luis Enrique to adjust his lineup for the decisive clash.

By Alexander Rosquez

Achraf Hakimi of Paris Saint-Germain looks on during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26.
The FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2025 final between Paris Saint-Germain, led by coach Luis Enrique, and Flamengo is set to be a high-stakes clash, but one key figure will be missing. Achraf Hakimi, PSG’s dynamic right-back, won’t feature after sustaining an ankle injury during the team’s match against Bayern Munich.

Hakimi suffered the injury following a harsh tackle by Luis Diaz, which resulted in the Colombian’s red card. Since then, the Moroccan international has been focused on recovery, ruling him out for this decisive final.

The Moroccan had enjoyed a strong season in the Champions League and Ligue 1, showcasing his ability to influence games at both ends of the pitch. Missing him for an international final is a notable setback for the team, testing PSG’s tactical flexibility and squad depth.

Confirmed replacement for Hakimi

PSG boast a roster abundant with talented players, offering options to cover Hakimi’s absence. For this vital encounter, coach Luis Enrique will line up with Warren Zaire‑Emery, filling the vacant role to preserve balance while compensating for Hakimi’s absence.

Achraf Hakimi of Paris Saint-Germain celebrates with the UEFA Super Cup trophy. Claudio Villa/Getty Images

Here is PSG’s confirmed XI for today’s game: Safonov; Nuno Mendes, Willian Pacho, Marquinhos, Warren Zaire‑Emery; Fabian, Vitinha, Joao Neves; Lee Kang-In, Desire Doue, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Better Collective Logo