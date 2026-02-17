What happens if Real Madrid win, tie or lose vs Benfica today in 2026 Champions League KO phase first leg?

Real Madrid travel to Lisbon to face Benfica at the Estádio da Luz for the opening leg of the 2026 Champions League knockout play-offs. Their primary objective is to secure a positive aggregate position before heading back to the Santiago Bernabéu next week to decide the series.

Despite being heavy favorites to reach the Round of 16, Real Madrid are wary of the challenge posed by the Portuguese side. Alvaro Arbeloa’s squad arrives in Lisbon in top form, riding a three-game winning streak in La Liga, where it currently leads the table with 60 points.

However, the most recent meeting between these two giants favored Benfica. In a dramatic league phase finale in January, Benfica stunned the 15-time champions with a 4-2 victory—sealed by a historic stoppage-time goal from goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin—which forced Real Madrid into this extra playoff round.

What happens if Real Madrid win vs Benfica?

A victory at the Estádio da Luz would give Real Madrid a great advantage heading into the second leg on Wednesday, February 25. Winning by any margin means they would only need a draw at the Bernabéu to advance to the Round of 16.

Kylian Mbappe celebrates a goal vs Benfica. (Getty Images)

What happens if Real Madrid and Benfica tie?

A tie leaves the series completely level, because away goals do not serve as a tiebreaker. A draw of any score means the winner will be determined solely by the result in Madrid. If the second leg also ends in a draw, the match will head to overtime and potentially a penalty shootout.

What happens if Real Madrid lose vs Benfica?

A defeat would put Real Madrid in a comeback position for the second leg. They would need to win by a greater margin at home to advance. If they win the return leg by the same margin (e.g., losing 1-0 in Lisbon and winning 1-0 in Madrid), the game will proceed to extra time.