What happens if Sweden win, tie or lose vs Ukraine today in UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers?

Sweden and Ukraine meet today in a key UEFA 2026 World Cup qualifying match that will influence the road to the finals. With Europe’s play‑off structure determining the final four spots, this one game carries outsized importance.

Graham Potter‘s men earned their place in the play‑offs partly thanks to their performance in the UEFA Nations League, which gave them a route into the second round despite a difficult group stage.

Ukraine, on the other hand, secured a play‑off spot by finishing second in Group D behind France, meaning they must now navigate this knockout match to keep their World Cup hopes alive.

Advertisement

What happens if Sweden beat Ukraine today?

If Sweden beat Ukraine today, Sweden will advance to the UEFA play‑off final on March 31, 2026, putting them one step away from qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

Emil Forsberg of Sweden during the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match in 2025 (Source: Michael Campanella/Getty Images)

Sweden reached this play‑off stage thanks to their performance in the UEFA Nations League ranking, which gave them one of the four extra slots in the 16‑team playoff bracket despite not finishing in the top two of their qualifying group.

Advertisement

By winning today’s match, they would carry momentum and the psychological advantage into the final against the winner of Poland vs Albania, with the victorious side on March 31 earning one of Europe’s remaining four World Cup spots.

What happens if Sweden and Ukraine tie?

If Sweden and Ukraine tie at the end of regular time, the match will not end in a draw — UEFA play‑off rules require a winner to be decided on the day. The game would then proceed to extra time, with 30 additional minutes played.

If still level after extra time, the tie would be settled by a penalty shootout. This format is standard for the UEFA second‑round play‑offs: all fixtures are single‑leg knockout matches where ties after 90 minutes must be resolved before a team can advance to the play‑off final.

Advertisement

What happens if Sweden lose to Ukraine today?

If Sweden lose to Ukraine today, Sweden’s run in the UEFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers will end. They would be eliminated from contention for the World Cup via the play‑off route.

Ukraine would advance to the Path B final, where they would play the winner of Poland vs Albania. Victory in that final would earn Ukraine a spot in the 48‑team 2026 World Cup tournament.