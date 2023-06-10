What has been the UEFA Champions League final with the most goals?

So far only four finals ended in ‘boring’ 0-0 draws, those finals were defined in heart-stopping penalty shoot-outs that in some cases ended with unexpected results.

Although fans want to see goals it is unlikely that a UEFA Champions League will end with a scoreboard of 6-10+ goals, it is unlikely but it has happened a couple of times.

If we go back in time and review the first Final in 1956, Real Madrid won 4-3 over Reims, this being the first record in a Final with 7 goals.

In the 1959-1960 Final, Real Madrid won 7-3 against Eintracht Frankfurt in what was not only the final with the most goals but also the UCL Final with the biggest attendance with a total of 127,621 fans.

The second UCL final with the most goals was Benfica vs Real Madrid, on that occasion the Spanish lost 5-3 and during the 21st century two finals ended 4-1 (2014 and 2017) being the finals with the most goals in this century.

Real Madrid is the team that has established most of the records in terms of the finals with the most goals, in addition they have the only two winning streaks within the tournament.