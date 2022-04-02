Barcelona's president Joan Laporta has openly revealed for the first time that a sensational return of Lionel Messi to the club from the Camp Nou is possible.

Lionel Messi left Barcelona last August when newly elected president Joan Laporta informed him the club could not afford to extend his contract, causing the Argentine striker to join Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent.

By rejecting La Liga's €2 billion investment proposal with CVC, the Blaugrana passed on the opportunity to re-sign Messi. When it comes to the club's broadcast rights, it would have mortgaged off the club's future by seizing a piece of its prospective earnings for the next 50 years, Laporta said at the time.

Now Barca's president has retracted his statement that the 34-year-old forward's return to the club is no longer an option, saying that the door is again open.

What president Joan Laporta thinks of possible Lionel Messi return

A more open Laporta suddenly seemed more receptive to the prospect of seeing their former captain once again don the Spanish club's colors in an interview with Spanish RTVE. It was made clear that he would be delighted to talk about the Argentine's possible comeback.

"No matter what happens, Barcelona will always welcome Messi. In the event that he wants to discuss the possibility of a return to Barcelona with me? Laporta answered, "I would be happy."