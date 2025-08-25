When was Neymar’s last game with Brazil and how many times has Messi played for Argentina since then?

On Monday afternoon, Brazil announced its squad for the final two rounds of the World Cup Qualifiers, and the roster included several surprising omissions. The most notable absence is Neymar Jr., whose return had been expected but will not happen. That immediately raises the question: when was the last time he played, and how many times has Lionel Messi featured for Argentina since then?

Neymar’s last match with Brazil took place on October 17, 2023, in a World Cup qualifier against Uruguay. In that game, he suffered a devastating knee injury — a torn ACL and meniscus — that has kept him out of action with the national team ever since.

Although Neymar has attempted to return, setbacks and further complications have prevented him from rejoining the team. As of late August 2025, his comeback with Brazil remains uncertain.

Since that injury, Brazil have faced growing criticism about losing their identity and drifting away from the traditional Jogo Bonito. For many, Neymar represented the last true connection to that style, and supporters continue to long for his return at peak form.

Neymar of Brazil reacts after being injured.

How many times has Messi played for Argentina since Neymar’s injury?

Since October 17, 2023, Lionel Messi’s international career with Argentina has remained highly active, while Neymar has been sidelined. His appearances have included a mix of World Cup qualifiers, Copa América fixtures, and friendlies.

Neymar’s final game with Brazil came on October 17, 2023. Since then, Messi has played the following matches with Argentina:

October 12 , 2023 vs Paraguay: World Cup qualifier.

, 2023 vs Paraguay: World Cup qualifier. October 17 , 2023 vs Peru: World Cup qualifier.

, 2023 vs Peru: World Cup qualifier. November 16 , 2023 vs Uruguay: World Cup qualifier.

, 2023 vs Uruguay: World Cup qualifier. November 21 , 2023 vs Brazil: World Cup qualifier.

, 2023 vs Brazil: World Cup qualifier. June 9 , 2024 vs Ecuador: Friendly.

, 2024 vs Ecuador: Friendly. June 14 , 2024 vs Guatemala: Friendly.

, 2024 vs Guatemala: Friendly. June 20 , 2024 vs Canada: 2024 Copa América group stage.

, 2024 vs Canada: 2024 Copa América group stage. June 25 , 2024 vs Chile: 2024 Copa América group stage.

, 2024 vs Chile: 2024 Copa América group stage. June 29 , 2024 vs Peru: 2024 Copa América group stage.

, 2024 vs Peru: 2024 Copa América group stage. July 5 , 2024 vs Ecuador: 2024 Copa América quarterfinal.

, 2024 vs Ecuador: 2024 Copa América quarterfinal. July 9 , 2024 vs Canada: 2024 Copa América semifinal.

, 2024 vs Canada: 2024 Copa América semifinal. July 14 , 2024 vs Colombia: 2024 Copa América final — Argentina were crowned back-to-back champions of South America.

, 2024 vs Colombia: 2024 Copa América final — Argentina were crowned back-to-back champions of South America. September 5 , 2024 vs Chile: World Cup qualifier.

, 2024 vs Chile: World Cup qualifier. September 10 , 2024 vs Colombia: World Cup qualifier.

, 2024 vs Colombia: World Cup qualifier. June 10, 2025 vs Colombia: World Cup quilifier.

In total, Messi has played 15 matches for Argentina since Neymar’s last appearance with Brazil. The most significant were the win over Brazil at the Maracanã, his two-goal performance against Peru, and the 2024 Copa América final victory over Colombia, which delivered another continental title to Argentina.

Contrast between Messi and Neymar

The contrast is striking: while Neymar’s future with Brazil remains clouded in uncertainty, Messi continues adding chapters to his remarkable international soccer career. For Brazil, the wait for their star’s return goes on, while Argentina enjoy the stability and brilliance of their captain.