Where to watch Brazil U17 vs Italy U17 live in the USA: 2025 U17 World Cup

Brazil U17 will take on Italy U17 in the 2025 U17 World Cup third place match. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

Italy and Brazil square off in the tournament’s consolation match, each looking to shake off semifinal heartbreak and close out their run on a high note. Italy enters still frustrated after falling 2–0 to Austria despite being the favorite.

Meanwhile, Brazil arrives after a gut-punch penalty shootout loss to Portugal that derailed their title hopes. With both sides eager to salvage momentum and secure a top-three finish, this matchup offers one last chance to leave a winning impression.

When will the Brazil U17 vs Italy U17 match be played?

Brazil U17 will face Italy U17 on Thursday, November 27, for the 2025 U17 World Cup third place match. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 AM (ET).

Brazil U17 vs Italy U17: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:30 AM

CT: 6:30 AM

MT: 5:30 AM

PT: 4:30 AM

How to watch Brazil U17 vs Italy U17 in the USA

Don’t miss this exciting 2025 U17 World Cup match between Brazil U17 and Italy U17 in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo. Other options: Fox Sports 2.