Trending topics:
Friendly

Where to watch Brazil vs Tunisia live in the USA: International Friendly game

Brazil take on Tunisia in what will be a 2025 friendly game. Here's everything you need to know about the game, the kickoff time and where to watch on TV or via streaming in the USA.

By Leonardo Herrera

Follow us on Google!
Bruno Guimarães of Brazil
© Harry Murphy/Getty ImagesBruno Guimarães of Brazil

Brazil will face off against Tunisia in a 2025 international friendly. Whether you’re catching the action on TV or streaming it online, here’s everything you need to know to be ready for kickoff and enjoy the match.

[Watch Brazil vs Tunisia online in the US on Fubo]

Brazil steps into another high-profile test against one of Africa’s premier contenders, carrying momentum from a hard-fought 2–0 win over Senegal as the Scratch sharpens its roster ahead of next year’s World Cup.

This matchup brings added intrigue, as Tunisia arrives not only as one of the continent’s strongest sides but also as a World Cup qualifier eager to measure itself against a global powerhouse, creating the kind of stage both teams can use to elevate their preparations.

Advertisement

When will the Brazil vs Tunisia match be played?

Brazil play against Tunisia in a 2025 international friendly game this Tuesday, November 18, with the match kicking off at 2:30 PM (ET).

Hannibal Mejbri of Tunisia – Lars Baron/Getty Images

Hannibal Mejbri of Tunisia – Lars Baron/Getty Images

Advertisement
Carlo Ancelotti once again snubs Neymar from Brazil squad for November friendlies

see also

Carlo Ancelotti once again snubs Neymar from Brazil squad for November friendlies

Brazil vs Tunisia: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:30 PM
CT: 1:30 PM
MT: 12:30 PM
PT: 11:30 AM

How to watch Brazil vs Tunisia in the USA

This International Friendly clash between Brazil and Tunisia will be available for viewers in the USA on FuboOther options: Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS Connect.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera
ALSO READ
Where to watch Mexico vs Uruguay live in the USA: International Friendly game
Soccer

Where to watch Mexico vs Uruguay live in the USA: International Friendly game

Where to watch Colombia vs New Zealand live in the USA: International Friendly game
Soccer

Where to watch Colombia vs New Zealand live in the USA: International Friendly game

Where to watch USA vs Paraguay live in the USA: International Friendly game
Soccer

Where to watch USA vs Paraguay live in the USA: International Friendly game

The longest field goals ever made: Kicks that rewrote NFL distance
NFL

The longest field goals ever made: Kicks that rewrote NFL distance

Better Collective Logo