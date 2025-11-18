Where to watch Brazil vs Tunisia live in the USA: International Friendly game

Brazil will face off against Tunisia in a 2025 international friendly. Whether you’re catching the action on TV or streaming it online, here’s everything you need to know to be ready for kickoff and enjoy the match.

Brazil steps into another high-profile test against one of Africa’s premier contenders, carrying momentum from a hard-fought 2–0 win over Senegal as the Scratch sharpens its roster ahead of next year’s World Cup.

This matchup brings added intrigue, as Tunisia arrives not only as one of the continent’s strongest sides but also as a World Cup qualifier eager to measure itself against a global powerhouse, creating the kind of stage both teams can use to elevate their preparations.

When will the Brazil vs Tunisia match be played?

Brazil play against Tunisia in a 2025 international friendly game this Tuesday, November 18, with the match kicking off at 2:30 PM (ET).

Brazil vs Tunisia: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:30 PM

CT: 1:30 PM

MT: 12:30 PM

PT: 11:30 AM

How to watch Brazil vs Tunisia in the USA

This International Friendly clash between Brazil and Tunisia will be available for viewers in the USA on Fubo. Other options: Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS Connect.