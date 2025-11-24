Where to watch Portugal U17 vs Brazil U17 live in the USA: 2025 U17 World Cup

Portugal U17 will face off against Brazil U17 in the 2025 U17 World Cup semifinals. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

[Watch Portugal U17 vs Brazil U17 online in the US on Fubo]

The second semifinal of the U17 World Cup sets the stage for a high-stakes showdown between two in-form contenders, with a spot in the grand final hanging in the balance. Brazil arrives after grinding out a hard-fought win over Morocco in the quarterfinals.

On the other side, Portugal enters riding the momentum of a clean 2–0 victory against Switzerland. With both sides showcasing sharp play and tournament-tested confidence, this matchup is shaping up to deliver ninety minutes of nonstop drama.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Portugal U17 vs Brazil U17 match be played?

Portugal U17 take on Brazil U17 on Monday, November 24, for the 2025 U17 World Cup semifinals- The clash is scheduled to kick off at 11:00 AM (ET).

Portugal fans wave flags – Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

Advertisement

Portugal U17 vs Brazil U17: Time by State in the USA

ET: 11:00 AM

CT: 10:00 AM

MT: 9:00 AM

PT: 8:00 AM

How to watch Portugal U17 vs Brazil U17 in the USA

Don’t miss this exciting 2025 U17 World Cup match between Portugal U17 and Brazil U17 in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo. Other options: Fox Sports 2.