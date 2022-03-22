Most of the top European leagues are going to stop while the last phase of the world cup qualifiers begins. Other leagues will not stop but they will not offer the same number of games.

The last round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers is about to start, in a couple of days the national teams in Europe, South and North America and in other continents will have one last chance to qualify directly for Qatar 2022 or access the World Cup through the inter-confederation play-offs.

The bad news for soccer fans in Europe is that the top tier leagues are going to stop for a week or more. From England to Spain the teams will rest until the international players who were called up to their squads return. The biggest concern for the teams is possible injuries during the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers.

Other leagues in America like Major League Soccer will not stop playing during the FIFA international break but they will cut back on their upcoming matchweek as multiple MLS teams have had to allow players to join their national teams.

When will the European leagues resume after the FIFA international break?

Most of the top tier soccer leagues return between April 1 and 2, 2022, almost ten days after the last matchweek that most of them played. One of the most memorable last games before the FIFA break was FC Barcelona's 4-0 victory over Real Madrid. These are the games and resume dates of the top soccer leagues in Europe:

Premier League resumes at: April 2, 7:30 AM (ET), Liverpool vs Watford.

La Liga resumes at: April 2, 8:00 AM (ET), Getafe vs Mallorca.

Bundesliga resumes at: April 1, 2:30 PM (ET), Getafe vs Mallorca.

Serie A resumes at: April 2, 9:00 AM (ET), Spezia vs Venezia.

Ligue 1 resumes at: April 2, 11:00 AM (ET), Nice vs Rennes.

When do the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2022 end?

Most of the qualifiers officially end this month, March 2022, but in other continents a final round called inter-confederation play-offs will be played that will give access to the teams that still have a chance to play in Qatar 2022.

