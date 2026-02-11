Trending topics:
UEFA Nations League

Where to watch 2026–27 UEFA Nations League Draw live in the USA

Don’t miss the 2026–27 UEFA Nations League Draw. USA fans can find out here full details on times and broadcast availability across the country both TV and streaming platforms of this key event.

By Leonardo Herrera

Players of Portugal celebrate after winning the UEFA Nations League
The 2026–27 UEFA Nations League Draw will take place soon and you can’t miss it. USA viewers can find complete broadcast information here, with TV listings and streaming options, ensuring they catch every moment of this must-watch event.

[Watch 2026–27 UEFA Nations League Draw online in the US on Fubo]

UEFA is set to unveil the draw for one of international soccer’s most prestigious tournaments of national teams, officially kick-starting months of high-stakes competition across Europe.

With global powers like England, Spain, Germany, France, Italy, Portugal, and the Netherlands in the mix, the matchups promise elite talent, historic rivalries, and immediate drama from the opening round—making this a must-watch moment fans won’t want to miss.

When will the 2026–27 UEFA Nations League Draw take place?

2026–27 UEFA Nations League Draw will take place this Thursday, February 12. The event is set to start at 12:00 PM (ET).

Viktor Gyokeres of Sweden, tope scorer of UEFA Nations League 2024/2025 – Michael Campanella/Getty Images

2026–27 UEFA Nations League Draw: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:00 AM
CT: 11:00 AM
MT: 10:00 AM
PT: 9:00 AM

How to 2026–27 UEFA Nations League Draw in the USA

You can watch the 2026–27 UEFA Nations League Draw live in the USA on Fubo. Other options are FOX Sports and ViX.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera
