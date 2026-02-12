Dodgers’ Miguel Rojas sends clear message on Kiké Hernández’s importance to team success

The Los Angeles Dodgers have had an active offseason, highlighted by the additions of Kyle Tucker and Edwin Díaz. However, one familiar name remained in limbo for much of the winter: Kiké Hernández.

Hernández, who has played an important role in the Dodgers’ recent success, entered the offseason as a free agent while recovering from left elbow surgery. Despite his uncertain status, there was widespread belief that a reunion with Los Angeles was still possible.

Before Hernández was announced on a one-year, $4.5 million deal to return to the Dodgers, which was consistent with the message he shared about his future in a recent social media post, Miguel Rojas expressed confidence that a reunion was only a matter of time.

“I’m in constant communication with Kiké,” Rojas said, via dodgerblue.com. “I feel like in my mind, I have no doubt that he’s going to be back… We all know how important he is for the clubhouse, for the organization, for the fans, for the city of L.A.”

Miguel Rojas #72 of the Dodgers gives an interview at Dodger Stadium. John McCoy/Getty Images

Rojas emphasizes Hernández’s clubhouse value

Rojas made it clear that Hernández’s impact goes beyond on-field production. While acknowledging that he may not be the face of the franchise like Shohei Ohtani or Freddie Freeman, Rojas compared his importance to that of a key supporting figure on a championship team.

“He deserves to be here,” Rojas said. “Michael Jordan couldn’t do it without Scottie Pippen… I feel Kiké is one of those guys who is probably not Michael Jordan, but is really important.”

Leadership traits recognized by Dave Roberts

Beyond his versatility and postseason experience, Hernández has also drawn praise for his baseball intelligence. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has previously stated that both Rojas and Hernández possess the qualities to potentially become managers in the future.

With Hernández now back on a one-year deal, Rojas’ earlier optimism has proven accurate — reinforcing just how valued the veteran remains within the Dodgers organization.