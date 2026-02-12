MLB Rumors: Cubs player, reportedly targeted by Red Sox, projected to land massive contract extension

There is so much expectation regarding the Chicago Cubs this season. In 2025, they played outstandingly but failed to succeed against the Milwaukee Brewers in an intense series in the postseason. Now, with different additions and players that are expected to perform outstandingly, like a reported target by the Boston Red Sox during the offseason, the fanbase awaits for the regular season to start.

Nico Hoerner was one of the names that the Red Sox were reportedly following during the offseason, and now there is a rumor emerging regarding his potential contract extension this year, according to a report from MLB.com Mark Feinsand.

“Hoerner is a proven commodity coming off of his best season (6.2 bWAR in 156 games). The Cubs could look to extend Hoerner again, especially if they like the idea of Shaw moving around the diamond,“ Feinsand wrote.

The arrival of Alex Bregman changed things in the roster, and Hoerner could be one of those names that could be consider for an extension, especially when he is set to hit free agency by the end of the upcoming season, after extending his current deal back in 2023 for three more years. It is a moment where different MLB teams are looking beyond the upcoming season, with the New York Mets also reportedly preparing a significant contract extension for a recent addition.

Nico Hoerner #2 of the Chicago Cubs reacts.

Hoerner was rumored to depart in the offseason

With Bregman set to play for the Cubs in the upcoming season, Hoerner’s name emerged as the player to be traded by Chicago during the offseason. Among the rumors, the Red Sox were the potential frontrunners, as they lost the chance to reunite with Bregman this year.

Feinsand revealed details about him and the Cubs when Bregman arrived: “The signing of Alex Bregman this winter shifted Matt Shaw into a utility role, potentially setting him up to take over for Hoerner a year from now.“

Now, with the certainty that the Cubs will count on him for the upcoming season, and his performance in 2025 was outstanding, they expect Hoerner to perform in the same way, or even better, to secure a spot in the World Series this year.

