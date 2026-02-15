Where to watch 2026 NBA All-Star Game live in the USA

Don’t’ miss a single minute of the 2026 NBA All-Star Game. From the opening tip to the final buzzer, this All-Star game promises nonstop action. Don’t miss a moment—check here for game times and streaming details to watch it live!

The NBA’s midseason showcase gets a major makeover as the NBA All-Star Game shifts to a three-team round-robin format, promising faster action and more star-on-star matchups. Team World, led by Darko Rajaković, features Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Dončić, Nikola Jokić and Victor Wembanyama.

Meanwhile Team USA Stripes (Mitch Johnson) brings LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Jalen Brunson, and Team USA Stars (J. B. Bickerstaff) relies on Anthony Edwards, Scottie Barnes and Cade Cunningham. With MVPs, rising phenoms and global icons sharing the floor, this revamped showdown is packed with must-see moments—don’t miss it.

When will the 2026 NBA All-Star Game take place?

The 2026 NBA All-Star Game will take place this Sunday, February 15. The game will start at 5:00 PM (ET).

A detail view of a branded basketball before the Kia Shooting Stars during 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend – Ryan Sirius Sun/Getty Images

2026 NBA All-Star Game: Time by State in the USA

ET: 5:00 PM

CT: 4:00 PM

MT: 3:00 PM

PT: 2:00 PM

How to watch 2026 NBA All-Star Game in the USA

Catch al the action of this 2026 NBA All-Star Game in the USA on Peacock Premium. Other options: DirecTV Stream and NBC.