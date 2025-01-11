Where to watch AC Milan vs Cagliari live for free in the USA: 2024/2025 Serie A

AC Milan will face off against Cagliari in Matchday 20 of the 2024/2025 Serie A season, promising an exciting showdown. Fans in the United States can tune in live to catch all the action—check the broadcast and streaming details to ensure you don’t miss a moment of this highly anticipated clash.

[Watch AC Milan vs Cagliari online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

AC Milan are riding high after a dramatic Supercoppa Italiana triumph, overcoming a 1-0 deficit in the semi-finals and a 2-0 deficit in the final. While their Supercoppa success offers a morale boost, the Rossoneri are eager to climb the Serie A table and secure a spot in next season’s Champions League.

On the other hand, Cagliari face an uphill battle to avoid relegation, sitting at 17 points with the same total as Lecce but a worse goal difference, leaving them currently in the drop zone and desperate for points to stay afloat.

When will the AC Milan vs Cagliari match be played?

AC Milan will host Cagliari in a Matchday 20 clash of the 2024-2025 Serie A season this Saturday, January 11. The match is set to kick off at 2:45 PM (ET).

AC Milan vs Cagliari: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

How to watch AC Milan vs Cagliari in the USA

This 2024/2025 Serie A game between AC Milan and Cagliari will be broadcast live in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Other options: CBS Sports Golazo Network, Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video, FOX Deportes, DirecTV Stream.