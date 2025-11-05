Where to watch Ajax vs Galatasaray in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Ajax will square off against Galatasaray in the league stage Matchday 4 of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League. With anticipation mounting, be sure to circle the match date, note the kickoff time, and check streaming details in the USA so you don’t miss any of the live action.

[Watch Ajax vs Galatasaray online in the US on Paramount+]

Two teams in contrasting form are set to collide as Galatasaray look to build on their strong start to the Champions League group stage after collecting six points from their first three matches, including a statement win over Liverpool.

The Turkish powerhouse will aim to keep momentum rolling and strengthen their grip on the top spots, while Ajax enter the contest in crisis mode after dropping their first three games. With their campaign hanging by a thread, the Dutch side must deliver a win to keep their hopes of advancing alive.

When will the Ajax vs Galatasaray match be played?

Ajax play against Galatasaray this Wednesday, November 5, in the league stage Matchday 4 of the UEFA Champions League. The game is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Mauro Icardi of Galatasaray – Ahmad Mora/Getty Images

Ajax vs Galatasaray: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Ajax vs Galatasaray in the USA

Get ready for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League clash between Ajax and Galatasaray. Catch all the action live on Paramount+. Other options: ViX.