Super Bowl LX performer Bad Bunny sends clear message about his Halftime Show performance

Tasked with performing during Super Bowl LX Halftime Show, Bad Bunny gave a confident statement on what to expect.

By Bruno Milano

Bad Bunny attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards in 2026.
© Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording AcademyBad Bunny attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards in 2026.

The Super Bowl LX will have a great football game, but of course, many eyes are set on the Halftime Show. Naming Bad Bunny as the performer was very controversial for the NFL, but the Puerto Rican made something clear about what to expect from him on Sunday.

“I’m trying to enjoy it. I know that I’m going to have fun. All the crew, all the people — they’re going to have fun that day,” Bad Bunny said. “That’s what I’m trying to focus [on], enjoy the moment, enjoy what is happening, what I’m doing. Trying to not put pressure on [it].”

Bad Bunny went from a latin urban star to a worldwide superstar. However, the NFL choice to appoint him as the Super Bowl Halftime Show was very controversial given the singer’s political views.

This won’t be Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show debut

Bad Bunny appeared with Jennifer Lopez and Shakira during Super Bowl LIV as a special guest. He made a cameo back there, serving as the decoy singer while the stage was transformed for the latter part of the show in NFL‘s biggest game.

However, he is a much bigger artist now. His album “Debí Tirar Más Fotos” reached incredible heights. The opportunity to bring that feeling that I put on that album to one of the biggest stages in the world is something that I never thought,” Bad Bunny said.

Bad Bunny didn’t reveal any surprises

During his press conference, he was asked if there was going to be any surprise guests. “Well, you know that’s something I’m not going to tell you. I don’t know why you asked that,” he said with a laugh. Bad Bunny then concluded with a simple “I know the world is going to be happy this Sunday. They’re going to have fun, they’re going to dance, and they’re going to have a good time.”

Some betting portals have set a line on total guests during the show. The line has been set at 3.5 guests. Meaning, people can bet on whether there are over or under three guests during his Super Bowl Halftime Show.

bruno milano
Bruno Milano
