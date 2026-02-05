Matthew Stafford makes major revelation about his future after winning the 2025 NFL MVP

Trending topics:
Now as the 2025 MVP, Matthew Stafford did not miss the chance to deliver one of those revelations everyone wants to hear, especially when it comes from a quarterback of his caliber and involves his future.

Matthew Stafford won the 2025 NFL MVP and, as expected, made a significant comment about his future. He made it clear that he will return in 2026, though he did not confirm which team he will play for. At the very least, Stafford confirmed there will be at least one more season with him under center.

“To my four beautiful daughters who I am lucky enough to be sharing the stage with … I am so happy to have you at the games, on the sideline with me, and I can’t wait for you to cheer me on next year when we’re out there kicking a–.”

Stafford narrowly beat out Drake Maye for the MVP award by just one vote. The Rams veteran received a total of 24 votes, and despite Maye reaching the Super Bowl, it ultimately was not enough to swing the final result.

