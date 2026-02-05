Patriots star slams Tom Brady over controversial take on New England for Super Bowl LX

Tom Brady is widely regarded as the main reason the New England Patriots became one of the most successful franchises in NFL history. However, a controversial take from the legendary quarterback regarding Super Bowl LX has sparked frustration among fans—and even angered a current Patriots star.

In recent days, Brady stated that he “didn’t have a dog in this fight” when asked about the Super Bowl matchup between the Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks, suggesting he has no favorite in the game. That apparent indifference from the most iconic figure in franchise history did not sit well in New England.

Patriots linebacker Robert Spillane, one of the leaders of the team’s defense, publicly reacted to Brady’s comments. “Personally, it makes me sick,” Spillane said, per Karen Guregian of MassLive.com. The reaction makes it clear that players inside the locker room were hoping for visible support from TB12 in what is one of the biggest games in franchise history.

Why Tom Brady must remain impartial

Brady’s life has changed dramatically since his retirement. He first transitioned into broadcasting as Fox Sports’ lead NFL analyst, and later became a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders—two roles that require strict neutrality.

As a broadcaster, openly rooting for one team over another—especially in the Super Bowl—could compromise the perception of his analysis. While it’s no secret that Brady will always have strong ties to the Patriots, publicly backing them could reflect poorly on Fox Sports’ credibility.

His ownership stake with the Raiders complicates matters even further. Expressing support for New England would likely not resonate well with Raiders fans, especially considering Brady’s mission in Las Vegas is to help bring another Vince Lombardi Trophy to that organization. From that perspective, rooting for any other franchise—even his former team—would be contradictory.

Still, for many in New England, Brady’s neutrality feels like a missed opportunity for support from the player who defined an era. And as Spillane’s reaction shows, those feelings extend well beyond the fan base.