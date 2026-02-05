NBA Rumors: Timberwolves reportedly were searching for a superstar to bolster Anthony Edwards

The Minnesota Timberwolves did not make splashy or headline-grabbing moves at the trade deadline, but they were very close to completing a blockbuster deal for a superstar to help Anthony Edwards compete at a higher level in the NBA.

Reports indicated that Minnesota had one of the strongest chances to acquire two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo at the deadline, but the Milwaukee Bucks ultimately decided to keep their franchise cornerstone. The Timberwolves and the Golden State Warriors both reached advanced stages in trade discussions before realizing that Milwaukee had no intention of moving Giannis and pivoted toward alternative plans.

NBA insider Chris Haynes revealed that Minnesota pursued another All-Star option after stepping away from Antetokounmpo talks. According to Haynes, the Timberwolves explored the possibility of trading for Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball, checking in with Charlotte to see if a deal could materialize.

Minnesota aimed to address its point guard needs by targeting Ball, but Charlotte’s recent surge played a decisive role. The Hornets were riding a seven-game winning streak at the time, and General Manager Jeff Peterson preferred to give the current core time to develop rather than disrupt momentum with a major trade.

LaMelo Ball #1 of the Charlotte Hornets.

The Timberwolves could land LaMelo Ball in the future

The Hornets deserve credit for trusting their roster and allowing the group to grow together, especially after a rough start to the season plagued by injuries. Despite the recent winning streak, Charlotte remains outside the NBA playoff picture, sitting eleventh in the Eastern Conference while pushing for a play-in spot.

If Charlotte’s momentum fades, roster changes could become necessary. LaMelo Ball appears to be the most likely trade candidate among the Hornets’ core players, with Brandon Miller and Kon Knueppel both younger and on more team-friendly contracts.

Minnesota’s demonstrated interest positions the Timberwolves as a potential frontrunner should Charlotte decide to move Ball after the season. Until a long-term solution emerges, the point guard position will remain a priority for Minnesota as they continue building around Anthony Edwards.