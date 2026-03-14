Where to watch Al Khaleej vs Al Nassr live in the USA: 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League

Al Khaleej will face Al Nassr in the Matchday 26 of the 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for fans in the United States.

[Watch Al Khaleej vs Al Nassr online in the US on Fubo]

The title race in the Saudi Pro League is tightening as the season nears its final stretch, with four teams separated by only a few points at the top. Al Nassr FC lead the standings with 64 points and, powered by Cristiano Ronaldo, know they can’t afford any slip-ups as rivals continue to apply pressure.

Meanwhile, Al Khaleej FC have been inconsistent and sit far from the title race, but pulling off a win against the league leaders would be a massive boost—making this a matchup fans won’t want to miss.

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When will the Al Khaleej vs Al Nassr match be played?

Al Khaleej will play against Al Nassr for the Matchday 26 of the 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League this Saturday, March 14. The action is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Joshua King of Al Khaleej – Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images

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Al Khaleej vs Al Nassr: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Al Khaleej vs Al Nassr in the USA

Catch this 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League clash between Al Khaleej and Al Nassr live in the USA, streaming on Fubo. Other options: FOX Soccer Plus and FOX One.