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Where to watch Al Khaleej vs Al Nassr live in the USA: 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League

Al Khaleej face Al Nassr for the Matchday 26 of the 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League. Find out how to catch all the action, with kickoff times and broadcast details available for both TV and streaming options in the USA.

By Leonardo Herrera

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr
© Yasser Bakhsh/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr

Al Khaleej will face Al Nassr in the Matchday 26 of the 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for fans in the United States.

[Watch Al Khaleej vs Al Nassr online in the US on Fubo]

The title race in the Saudi Pro League is tightening as the season nears its final stretch, with four teams separated by only a few points at the top. Al Nassr FC lead the standings with 64 points and, powered by Cristiano Ronaldo, know they can’t afford any slip-ups as rivals continue to apply pressure.

Meanwhile, Al Khaleej FC have been inconsistent and sit far from the title race, but pulling off a win against the league leaders would be a massive boost—making this a matchup fans won’t want to miss.

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When will the Al Khaleej vs Al Nassr match be played?

Al Khaleej will play against Al Nassr for the Matchday 26 of the 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League this Saturday, March 14. The action is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Joshua King of Al Khaleej – Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images
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Al Khaleej vs Al Nassr: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM
CT: 2:00 PM
MT: 1:00 PM
PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Al Khaleej vs Al Nassr in the USA

Catch this 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League clash between Al Khaleej and Al Nassr live in the USA, streaming on FuboOther options: FOX Soccer Plus and FOX One.

Leonardo Herrera
Leonardo Herrera
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