Where to watch Al Nassr vs Al Fateh live in the USA: 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League

Al Nassr will face off against Al Fateh in the Matchday 5 of the 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for fans in the United States.

Watch Al Nassr vs Al Fateh online in the US on Fubo

Al Nassr head into Matchday 5 riding the momentum of a statement 2-0 win over Al Ittihad, one of their biggest title contenders in the Saudi Pro League. Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates know there’s no room to ease off as they aim to keep their spot at the top of the table.

Their next challenge comes against Al Fateh, a side struggling near the bottom with just one point from four matches. Despite their poor start, Al Fateh’s desperation for results could make them a tricky opponent for a confident Al Nassr squad.

When will the Al Nassr vs Al Fateh match be played?

Al Nassr will play against Al Fateh for the Matchday 5 of the 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League this Saturday, October 18. The action is set to kick off at 2:00 PM (ET).

Mourad Batna of Al Fateh – Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images

Al Nassr vs Al Fateh: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

How to watch Al Nassr vs Al Fateh in the USA

Catch this 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League clash between Al Nassr and Al Fateh live in the USA, streaming on Fubo. Other options: FOX Soccer Plus.