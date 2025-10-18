Trending topics:
Saudi Pro League

Where to watch Al Nassr vs Al Fateh live in the USA: 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League

CR7’s Al Nassr take on Al Fateh for the Matchday 5 of the 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League. Find out how to catch all the action, with kickoff times and broadcast details available for both TV and streaming options in the USA.

By Leonardo Herrera

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr
© Yasser Bakhsh/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr

Al Nassr will face off against Al Fateh in the Matchday 5 of the 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for fans in the United States.

[Watch Al Nassr vs Al Fateh online in the US on Fubo]

Al Nassr head into Matchday 5 riding the momentum of a statement 2-0 win over Al Ittihad, one of their biggest title contenders in the Saudi Pro League. Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates know there’s no room to ease off as they aim to keep their spot at the top of the table.

Their next challenge comes against Al Fateh, a side struggling near the bottom with just one point from four matches. Despite their poor start, Al Fateh’s desperation for results could make them a tricky opponent for a confident Al Nassr squad.

Advertisement

 When will the Al Nassr vs Al Fateh match be played?

Al Nassr will play against Al Fateh for the Matchday 5 of the 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League this Saturday, October 18. The action is set to kick off at 2:00 PM (ET).

Mourad Batna of Al Fateh – Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images

Mourad Batna of Al Fateh – Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images

Advertisement

Al Nassr vs Al Fateh: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:00 PM
CT: 1:00 PM
MT: 12:00 PM
PT: 11:00 AM

Ronaldo leads Messi in list of highest-paid soccer players this year — but who’s third?

see also

Ronaldo leads Messi in list of highest-paid soccer players this year — but who’s third?

How to watch Al Nassr vs Al Fateh in the USA

Catch this 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League clash between Al Nassr and Al Fateh live in the USA, streaming on FuboOther options: FOX Soccer Plus.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera
ALSO READ
Shohei Ohtani breaks silence after clinching NLCS MVP, Dodgers’ World Series berth
MLB

Shohei Ohtani breaks silence after clinching NLCS MVP, Dodgers’ World Series berth

Is Lionel Messi playing today in Nashville for Inter Miami in the 2025 MLS regular season finale?
Soccer

Is Lionel Messi playing today in Nashville for Inter Miami in the 2025 MLS regular season finale?

Is Cade Klubnik playing today for the Clemson Tigers against the SMU Mustangs at Memorial Stadium?
College Football

Is Cade Klubnik playing today for the Clemson Tigers against the SMU Mustangs at Memorial Stadium?

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing today, Oct. 18, for Al Nassr vs Al Fateh in the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League?
Soccer

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing today, Oct. 18, for Al Nassr vs Al Fateh in the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League?

Better Collective Logo