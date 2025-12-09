Jim Harbaugh makes curious statement about Justin Herbert after Chargers’ big MNF win over Eagles

To keep pace with the Denver Broncos at the top of the AFC West, the Los Angeles Chargers absolutely needed a home win over the Philadelphia Eagles — and with a bit of late-game drama, they got it done. Jim Harbaugh leaned on Justin Herbert’s talent to carry them through despite the quarterback’s recent surgery, and the QB didn’t disappoint.

Herbert’s performance at SoFi Stadium — defying every expectation — lifted the Chargers to a tight 22–19 overtime victory, prompting an unusual reaction from Harbaugh, who even went as far as calling him a superhero.

“Justin Herbert, he’s a superhero,” the HC said to the press. “He’s a competitive maniac. He was even stiff-arming guys with a broken hand — he had surgery a week ago. It felt like we were in a movie where the quarterback’s doing things and you get to the point where you go, ‘OK, it’s getting a little unrealistic.’ That’s what it felt like to me. He refuses to lose. He’s tough as they get. He’s a superhero quarterback.”

The head coach was also asked whether last night’s game ranks among the best moments of his life: “It’s certainly in the discussion, I’d put it in the discussion of the birth of my seven children, my marriage. In the conversation. Just joyous. The Biblical definition of that is just overflowing with joy.”

Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Los Angeles Chargers.

Herbert’s performance vs Eagles

Justin Herbert’s outing against the Eagles was a curious statistical anomaly, showcasing grit over efficiency. Though the Chargers secured the win, Herbert posted career-lows in several key passing metrics, completing only 12 of 26 passes for 139 yards (a career-low 46.2% completion rate) with one touchdown and one interception.

This resulted in a 59.6 QB rating, the lowest he has recorded in a victory. Despite the struggles through the air, Herbert was instrumental on the ground, rushing for a season-high 66 yards on 10 attempts. Most remarkably, Herbert managed to lead his team to a victory while somehow enduring a punishing 68.3% pressure rate throughout the contest.

Can the Chargers make the playoffs?

With just a handful of games remaining in the regular season, the Chargers’ recent win edges them even closer to their main goal. According to the NFL’s official site, they currently hold a 76% chance of making the playoffs, ahead of Week 15.