Where to watch Al Quadisiyah vs Al Nassr live in the USA: 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League

Al Quadisiyah face off against Al Nassr in the Matchday 31 of the 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for fans in the United States.

[Watch Al Quadisiyah vs Al Nassr online in the US on Fubo]

Al Nassr enter this matchup riding the momentum of a statement win, one that not only kept them five points clear of Al Hilal in the title race but also came against hard opposition in Al Ahli. Cristiano Ronaldo’s squad understands there’s no margin for error as the season winds down.

Standing in their way are Al Quadisiyah, who sit fourth on 65 points and are chasing a strong finish of their own, setting the stage for a high-stakes clash with major implications at both ends of the table.

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When will the Al Quadisiyah vs Al Nassr match be played?

Al Quadisiyah take on Al Nassr for the Matchday 31 of the 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League this Sunday, May 3. The action is set to kick off at 2:00 PM (ET).

Kingsley Coman of Al Nassr – Abdullah Ahmed/Getty Images

Al Quadisiyah vs Al Nassr: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

How to watch Al Quadisiyah vs Al Nassr in the USA

Catch this 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League clash between Al Quadisiyah and Al Nassr live in the USA, streaming on Fubo. Other options: Fox Soccer Plus and FOX One.