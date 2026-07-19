Spain vs Argentina: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for 2026 World Cup final match on July 19, 2026

Spain will face Argentina at the New York New Jersey Stadium in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final. Lionel Messi chases back-to-back titles in his first game against Lamine Yamal. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Spain vs Argentina Tournament 2026 World Cup Date Sunday, July 19, 2026 Time 3:00 PM (ET) / 12:00 PM (PT) TV Channels FOX, Telemundo Live Stream Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium

How to watch Spain vs Argentina in the USA

Fans across the United States can watch the match live on FOX and Telemundo through cable and satellite television services.

Streaming coverage is available via Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, and Peacock Premium. Be sure to tune in for this exciting showdown.

Advertisement

Can I watch Spain vs Argentina for free?

Fans in the United States can stream this highly anticipated matchup live on Fubo and DirecTV Stream, with both offering eligible new users a free five-day trial.

Available nationwide, each platform gives viewers access to every crucial play, from kickoff through the final whistle.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

The biggest showdown of the FIFA World Cup has arrived, with defending champion Argentina meeting European champion Spain in a blockbuster final. What happens today between Argentina and Spain will determine the 2026 World Cup champions.

Advertisement

Lionel Messi and Argentina earned their place in the title match with a dramatic 2-1 comeback victory over England, scoring twice in the closing minutes after trailing 1-0 in the semifinals.

Standing in their way is a confident Spain squad led by rising star Lamine Yamal, which punched its ticket to the final with an impressive 2-0 win over France and now looks to capture the world championship. Both Argentina and Spain already are among the list of World Cup champions since 1930.

Marc Cucurella of Spain – David Ramos/Getty Images

Advertisement

Spain vs Argentina: Predicted Lineups

Both Argentina and Spain are expected to field strong lineups today with the ultimate glory on the line. Here are the predicted lineups for the 2026 World Cup final:

Spain (4-3-3): Unai Simon; Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsi, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella; Rodri, Fabian Ruiz, Dani Olmo; Lamine Yamal, Alex Baena, Mikel Oyarzabal.

Argentina (4-4-2): Emiliano Martinez; Gonzalo Montiel, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico; Giuliano Simeone, Enzo Fernandez, Leandro Paredes, Alexis Mac Allister; Julian Alvarez, Lionel Messi.

Advertisement

What time is the Spain vs Argentina match?

The match between Spain and Argentina at New York/New Jersey Stadium kicks off today, July 19, at 3:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 3:00 PM

Central Time: 2:00 PM

Mountain Time: 1:00 PM

Pacific Time: 12:00 PM