France vs England: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time in a 2026 World Cup third place match on July 18, 2026

France faces off against England at the Miami Stadium in the FIFA World Cup third place match. Mbappe's France and Kane's England are going for the famous "consolation prize". Find out here how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match France vs England Tournament World Cup Date Saturday, July 18, 2026 Time 5:00 PM (ET) / 2:00 PM (PT) TV Channels FOX, Telemundo Live Stream Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium

How to watch France vs England in the USA

Broadcast coverage across the United States can be found on FOX and Telemundo through most cable and satellite television services.

Fans who prefer to watch online can tune in via Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, or Peacock Premium. Be sure to catch every moment of this marquee showdown.

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Can I watch France vs England for free?

Viewers in the United States can catch this blockbuster matchup live on Fubo and DirecTV Stream, with both platforms offering eligible new users a free five-day trial.

Accessible nationwide on either platform, coverage delivers every key sequence and game-changing highlight from kickoff through the final whistle.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Although the World Cup final takes center stage, the third-place match still carries significance as France and England battle for a spot on the podium.

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Both former champions fell short in the semifinals, with Kylian Mbappé‘s France suffering a 2-0 defeat and Harry Kane‘s England conceding late in a dramatic 2-1 loss to Argentina.

Now, with pride and a third-place finish on the line, both sides will be determined to end their World Cup campaigns with a win.

Jude Bellingham of England – Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

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France vs England: Predicted Lineups

France (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Gusto, Upamecano, Lacroix, Theo Hernandez; Kante, Kone; Dembele, Olise, Doue; Mbappe.

England (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Quansah, Burn, Guehi, O’Reilly; Anderson, Bellingham; Saka, Rogers, Rashford; Kane.

What time is the France vs England match?

The match kicks off today, July 18, at 5:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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Eastern Time: 5:00 PM

Central Time: 4:00 PM

Mountain Time: 3:00 PM

Pacific Time: 2:00 PM