Where to watch Alajuelense vs Comunicaciones live in the USA: 2024 CONCACAF Central American Cup

Alajuelense face Comunicaciones in the Matchday 5 of the 2024 CONCACAF Central American Cup group stage. Keep an eye out for full coverage, including kickoff times and streaming details available in the USA.

The final Matchday of the group stage is set to feature one of the most anticipated clashes, showcasing two of Central America’s top teams. Alajuelense, a powerhouse from Costa Rica, currently leads Group B with 9 points and will be looking to solidify their dominance.

Their opponents, Comunicaciones, one of Guatemala’s top clubs, trail closely with 7 points, making this showdown crucial for determining the group leader. While both teams have already secured their spots in the next phase, the stakes remain high in this battle for supremacy, making it a must-watch encounter.

When will the Alajuelense vs Comunicaciones match be played?

Alajuelense clash with Comunicaciones in the Matchday 5 of the 2024 CONCACAF Central American Cup group stage this Tuesday, August 27, with the match kicking off at 10:00 PM (ET).

Carlos Mejia of Comunicaciones – IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport

Alajuelense vs Comunicaciones: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Alajuelense vs Comunicaciones in the USA

Alajuelense will take on Comunicaciones in a matchup for the 2024 CONCACAF Central American Cup. Fans in the USA and across the globe can catch all the live action on YouTube and CONCACAF GO.

