Where to watch Argentina U17 vs Belgium U17 live in the USA: 2025 U17 World Cup

Argentina U17 will face off against Belgium U17 in a Matchday 1 clash of the 2025 U17 World Cup group stage. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

The 2025 U17 World Cup kicks off with a marquee matchup as Argentina U17, the reigning overall champions and U20 runners-up, make their tournament debut, carrying high expectations thanks to the nation’s storied tradition of producing elite talent.

Their first test comes against Belgium U17 side known for developing standout players in recent years. Fans can anticipate a high-intensity opener as both teams aim to assert themselves from the start, making this Matchday 1 game of the best showdowns of the tournament.

When will the Argentina U17 vs Belgium U17 match be played?

Argentina U17 will play against Belgium U17 on Monday, November 3, for the Matchday 1 of the 2025 U17 World Cup group stage. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 9:45 AM (ET).

Argentina U17 vs Belgium U17: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:45 AM

CT: 8:45 AM

MT: 7:45 AM

PT: 6:45 AM

How to watch Argentina U17 vs Belgium U17 in the USA

Don’t miss this exciting 2025 U17 World Cup match between Argentina U17 and Belgium U17 in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo. Other options: Universo, Telemundo, Amazon Prime Video, FOX One and Fox Sports 2.