What happens if Belgium win, tie or lose vs Liechtenstein today in UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers?

Belgium enter today’s decisive UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers match against Liechtenstein firmly in control of Group J, protecting an unbeaten campaign that has placed them at the top of the standings. With 15 points from five matches, they hold a narrow lead over North Macedonia and Wales, both sitting on 13 points.

Belgium’s strong +15 goal difference has been a key factor throughout the qualifiers, giving them a meaningful cushion even in the event of an unexpected result. However, with the final matchday underway, the margin for error has tightened.

North Macedonia and Wales remain close enough to punish any Belgian slip, ensuring that the stakes are high as the group reaches its conclusion. This is what each scenario means for Belgium in their push toward the 2026 World Cup.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What happens if Belgium win vs Liechtenstein today?

If Belgium defeat Liechtenstein today, they will reach 18 points, securing first place and guaranteeing direct qualification for the 2026 World Cup. A victory would officially confirm their place among the 48 nations competing in the expanded tournament.

Players of Belgium pose for a team photograph prior to the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match. Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Advertisement

What happens if Belgium and Liechtenstein tie?

see also Are Poland eliminated from 2026 World Cup despite 3-2 win against Malta?

A draw would give Belgium 16 points, keeping them in a strong position to qualify for the World Cup. North Macedonia and Wales play each other, so only one of them could reach 16 points with a win. Belgium’s +15 goal difference gives them a clear advantage, but a draw does not guarantee direct qualification if points end up level at the top of the group.

Advertisement

What happens if Belgium lose vs Liechtenstein?

A defeat would leave Belgium at 15 points, potentially opening the door for North Macedonia or Wales to overtake them if either team wins. That scenario would drop Belgium to second place, sending them to the UEFA playoffs. While a loss would not eliminate them from World Cup contention, it would turn an otherwise straightforward qualification into a far more delicate and high-pressure path.

Advertisement